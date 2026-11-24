A man has been charged after two men were allegedly assaulted in Grenfell. About 8.30pm (Friday 20 November), officers attached to The Hume Police District were called to a licensed premise on Main Street, Grenfell, following reports of an assault. Police attended and were told a man had assaulted a 21-year-old man with a schooner glass before leaving the premises and assaulting a second man – aged 30 – nearby. It will be alleged the man allegedly pushed the 30-year-old through a glass shopfront before leaving the scene. The 21-year-old sustained injuries to his head with the 30-year-old sustaining injures to his foot, hand and head. Both victims self-presented to Grenfell Hospital before they were taken to Orange Base Hospital for further treatment. Following extensive inquiries, about 10.30pm that day, officers attended a property on Camp Street, Grenfell, and arrested a 24-year-old man. The 24-year-old was taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with six offences: Wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (two counts) Reckless wounding (two counts) Destroy or damage property greater than $2000 and less than $5000 and, Contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic). He was refused bail and appeared before Bail Division Court 5 Saturday 21 November where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Young Local Court on Wednesday 3 February 2027.