Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Mid Western Highway for culvert work at the Ooma Creek Bridge from today (Monday 15 June).

The work to be carried out about 11 kilometres west of Grenfell includes installing scour protection to prevent further erosion.

Work hours will be 7am to 6pm on weekdays for up to four weeks, weather permitting.

Changed traffic conditions including single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control and allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience.

For more information about this work, visit https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/277488 or download the Live Traffic NSW app.

To receive updates direct to your phone, search in the app for 'Mid-Western Highway – Henry Lawson Way’, select the pin and click ‘Follow’.