Central Tablelands Water (Council) is inviting the community to have their say on its suite of Integrated Planning & Reporting documents which are now on public exhibition until Thursday, 4 June 2026.

Integrated Planning & Reporting (IP&R) uses a set of connected documents to link the long-term goals, available money and resources, day-to-day work, and reporting back to the community.

These documents outline Council’s plans to responsibly manage essential services, maintain ageing infrastructure, and meet the growing needs of the community over the coming years.

The documents on exhibition include:

- Business Activity Strategic Plan (BASP) 2022-32

- The BASP outlines CTW’s long-term goals and priorities for the next decade, reflecting what matters most to our community.

The document is reviewed annually and has been updated to align with the broader IP&R framework

- Delivery Program 2027-2030 and Operational Plan 2026/27 (DP/OP)

- The DP/OP has undergone extensive review to ensure alignment with Council’s capacity to deliver high-quality, reliable water services.

The Operational Plan for 2026/27 has been fully integrated into the document.

- Long-Term Financial Plan (LTFP) 2027-2036

- A revised approach has been taken to the LTFP, with the annual budget now presented separately.

The LTFP provides the strategic financial context in which CTW operates, outlining and challenges, assumptions, and long-term considerations that shape financial sustainability.

- Annual Budget and Statement of Revenue Policy 2026/27

- The Annual Budget outlines Council’s planned financial position for 2026/27.

It translates the priorities and longer-term strategies outlined in the Delivery Program and Long-Term Financial Plan into a one-year, actionable financial framework.

The budget details forecast operating revenues and expenses, capital works, cash flows, and funding sources, and highlights the specific financial impacts and service outcomes expected during the year.

- The Statement of Revenue Policy forms part of the Annual Budget and explains how Council will raise the income required to fund its activities and services.

It outlines the principles, policies, and statutory requirements underpinning charges, and fees, ensuring transparency, equity, and legislative compliance.

- Together, the Annual Budget and Statement of Revenue Policy support sound financial management by clearly linking service delivery, financial sustainability, and the fair distribution of costs to customers and the wider community.

- Workforce Management Strategy (WMS) 2027-2030

- The WMS identifies the workforce capability required to deliver services effectively, safely, and sustainably over the next four years.

The Strategy considers: workforce size and composition; required skills, qualifications, and experience; and future workforce needs and organisational capability.

The documents are available for viewing from either Council’s website www.ctw.nsw.gov.au or at the Blayney Office at 30 Church Street, Blayney.

Submissions must be made in writing to the General Manager, no later than 4pm on Thursday 4 June 2026, via water@ctw.nsw.gov.au.

For more information, go to www.ctw.nsw.gov.au or contact Central Tablelands Water on (02) 6391 7200 during business hours.