More than 10 million households have completed and returned their Census forms since Census night two weeks ago, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reports.

But some households are still yet to respond.

During the coming weeks, Census staff will continue their planned engagement with communities right across Australia, from cities to regional and remote areas to make sure everyone is counted.

Census field staff have begun following up with households that have failed to complete their Census to ensure they get the help and support they need.

The Census is compulsory, and every person who was in Australia on Census night must be counted.

Census general manager Jenny Telford urges those households who have not yet completed their Census to act now.

She said completing your Census today may prevent the need for further follow up from the ABS.

People can complete their Census online at census.abs.gov.au or call 1800 181 227 for assistance.

Census data helps ensure communities are accurately represented and supports decisions about local services and infrastructure, including schools, healthcare, transport and emergency services.

"To the more than 10 million households who have already completed their Census, thank you," Ms Telford said.

"Households that haven’t competed the Census yet should expect to receive a reminder letter or knock on their door from Census field staff.

"If someone visits your home claiming to be a Census Field Officer, ask to see their identification card."