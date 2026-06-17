St Joseph’s Primary School is celebrating an exciting milestone this year marking 150 years of education, faith and community connection in the heart of Grenfell.

Established in 1876, the school’s history began with the laying of the cornerstone of the original Catholic Church which was a significant moment for the town’s early Catholic community.

In time, that same building became a place of learning, shaping generations of local students.

Situated on Wiradjuri land, St Joseph’s continues to honour the traditional custodians, embedding respect, inclusion and community spirit into daily school life.

A key part of the school’s legacy has been the influence of the Mercy Sisters, whose leadership and compassion helped create a strong foundation for Catholic education in Grenfell.

Their contribution continues to be reflected in the school’s values today.

Celebrations to mark 150 years will centre on a special reunion event on Saturday 26 September, bringing together past and present students, staff, families and parishioners.

The evening will feature supper and an opportunity to reconnect and share memories spanning generations.

A history wall is set to be a highlight of the event, showcasing photographs, stories and milestones from the school’s journey over the past century and a half.

The anniversary program will also include open days, student-led projects and the release of commemorative items, while legacy initiatives are underway to preserve the school’s archives for future generations.

For 150 years, St Joseph’s has remained a cornerstone of the Grenfell community grounded in faith and committed to service.

As the celebrations unfold, the school honours its past with gratitude and looks forward with hope to the next chapter of its story.