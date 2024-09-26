By Margaret Carey

Help us reach our annual target of $60000.

Donations from September 1 to October 31 will be matched in Country Education Foundation of Australia’s Matched Giving Campaign. Now is an ideal time to donate.

A big thanks to Grenfell Lions who have just made a very generous donation to kick off this period.

Our major annual fundraiser, the Spring Ball, is set for 12th October. Grenfell Bowling Club is hosting the event on Saturday 12th October 2024. Organise your friends and buy tickets. It will be a night of dancing and fun. Tickets available until Saturday 4th October.

And yes, applications for 2025 are now open.

Young people of the Weddin Shire who are on their post school pathways can apply for a scholarship. The criteria are a demonstrated financial need; aged 16-25 years; attended school in or currently live in the Weddin Shire and are commitment to achieving their goals.

Applications close November 30, 2024. Go to https://cef.org.au/apply-for-a-grant/ or contact cefgrenfell@gmail.com.

Not only does a successful applicant receive financial support from the local foundation, but they also become eligible for a range of additional scholarships provided by Country Education Foundation of Australia. This year we awarded nearly $50000 in scholarships, and another $40000 has come through which all our recipients have benefitted from. Another good reason to apply.

We make a difference through your great community support.

We are still working towards our $60000 target, well over halfway, but we do still need your support. Our young people face many challenges and alleviating some of the financial stress allows them to focus on their leaning.

As one recipient told us:

"The funds have helped me pay for some of my accommodation costs so far this year. This has been a huge weight off my shoulders as I have been able to be a little more flexible with my remaining budget in regard to buying the textbooks that I need, coming home to visit and not having to pick a few wants when grocery shopping instead of just needs.”