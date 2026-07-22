The Country Education Foundation (CEF) has officially opened applications for the second year of the Tim Fischer Fellowship, building on the momentum of the Fellowship’s inaugural year.

Individuals passionate about making a difference in rural and regional Australia through the power of education are encouraged to apply.

The Fellowship supports a recipient with up to $50,000 in funding, mentorship and networking opportunities to help turn their bold ideas into reality.

The proposed project must include an education element, whether through communities, workplaces, youth, students or other educational contexts to create meaningful change in regional and rural communities.

As applications open for the 2026 Fellowship, inaugural recipient Annabelle Hudson has reflected on the significant progress made in delivering her initiative, True North - a practical, student-centred program designed to recognise their strengths, expand their sense of possibility, and approach future education and career decisions with greater clarity and confidence.

Originally from Young Ms Hudson is developing True North to address a gap she observed among regional students: not a lack of talent or ambition, but unequal access to exposure, tailored guidance and opportunities to explore what might suit them.

Ms Hudson has worked closely with students, educators and community stakeholders to refine and pilot the program, developing practical resources that help young people identify their strengths, values and interests, and turn those insights into achievable goals.

“True North has evolved from a powerful idea into something real and deeply meaningful,” Ms Hudson said.

“I’ve spent time listening to students and educators in rural and regional communities and shaping the program around what they have shared to genuinely reflect their experiences, aspirations and challenges. What has stood out most is just how much potential exists when young people are given the space and support to recognise their strengths.”

“Many students already have the capability to achieve incredible things - what they often need is greater self-belief and clearer pathways. True North is about helping them see what’s possible and giving them practical steps to move forward with confidence.”

Country Education Foundation Chief Executive Officer Wendy Mason said the Fellowship’s first year demonstrated the power of backing individuals with bold ideas and strong community purpose.

“Annabelle has embodied everything the Fellowship stands for - innovation, dedication and a genuine commitment to improving outcomes for rural and regional Australians through the power of education. Her progress over the past year reinforces why this program matters.”

Ms Mason said applications are now open for the second Fellowship and encouraged Australians from diverse professional backgrounds to apply and submit a project that includes an education element, whether through communities, workplaces, youth, or students that ensures lasting impact across rural and regional Australia, regardless of the industry.

“This Fellowship is about investing in people with the drive to create practical solutions to real challenges in country communities,” she said.

“It could be someone in agriculture, education, health, science, technology, the arts or other - what matters most is a compelling idea and the commitment to turn that idea into lasting impact, through an education element.”

Country Education Foundation Chair, Nick Burton Taylor said the Fellowship continues to honour Tim Fischer’s belief in the transformative power of education and opportunity.

“Tim believed deeply in the potential of people from regional Australia,” Mr Burton Taylor said.

“He understood that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not always equal. This Fellowship continues his legacy by helping bridge that gap and supporting people determined to create positive change.”

Applications for the 2026 Tim Fischer Fellowship are now open and close on 24th August.