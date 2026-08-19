The application process is now open for the young people of the Weddin Shire to seek scholarships to support their post school learning pathways.

Applications close 31 October. Interviews will be held in late January 2027.

I was talking to a friend recently and she commented that the word was that if you applied you received a scholarship.

The reality is there are clear criteria and obligations.

These are the criteria:

• You are aged 16-25 years

• You have a demonstrated need

• You have attended The Henry Lawson High School or currently live in the Weddin Shire.

• You are able to demonstrate commitment to achieving your goal.

These are the obligations:

· Notify CEF if any of your circumstances change. This includes contact or enrolment details.

· Report to CEF every six months (mid and end of year).

· Where possible, assist with and attend local foundation fundraising and promotional events.

The process of applying includes an application, plus supporting documents and an interview.

That allows the committee to have an understanding of the applicant’s intentions and level of support, particularly financial.

Our scholarships range from $250 to $5000 depending on the young person’s situation and we do have a strong focus on providing support in the first 2 years when there are the challenges of transition and settling into the pattern of the course of learning.

Our recipients value the financial support and consistently say that having their community back and support them is invaluable, along with sustaining strong connection to the committee members and community.

To apply go to https://cef.org.au/foundations/grenfell/.