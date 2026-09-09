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Cassie welcomes frontline workers to Grenfell

<p>The Welcome Experience \\'local connector\\' for Grenfell, Cassie Gates and Skillset\\'s Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson in their new office in Court Street, Parkes. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>The Welcome Experience \\'local connector\\' for Grenfell, Cassie Gates and Skillset\\'s Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson in their new office in Court Street, Parkes. PHOTO: Christine Little</p>\\n

The Welcome Experience 'local connector' for Grenfell, Cassie Gates and Skillset's Local Jobs Program coordinator for the district Anthony Dawson in their new office in Court Street, Parkes. PHOTO: Christine Little

Cassie Gates helps frontline workers and their families relocate to Grenfell through The Welcome Experience
September 9, 2026 • 03:14

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