Weddin Landcare recently hosted a successful two-day Low Stress Stockhandling School in Caragabal with respected trainer Grahame Rees sharing his practical expertise with local producers and landholders.

Participants gained valuable insights into animal behaviour and learned how body language, mindset and positioning can influence the way stock respond.

The hands-on course covered a range of topics, including applying and releasing pressure to move stock effectively, sheep and cattle yard design, and practical approaches to drafting and weaning animals in the paddock.

Grahame also highlighted the long-term benefits of low stress stockhandling, including improved animal health and resilience, better carcase quality, enhanced production outcomes and safer, more enjoyable stock handling experiences for producers.

Beyond the practical learning, the course provided a valuable opportunity for participants to connect, share experiences and build relationships.

Attendees represented a diverse range of backgrounds and enterprises, with many supported to attend through Weddin Landcare's Over the Fence training subsidy program.

Weddin Landcare extends its sincere thanks to Grahame Rees for generously sharing his knowledge and experience.

His practical approach demonstrated how low stress stockhandling can deliver positive outcomes not only for livestock, but also for the people working with them.

A special thank you also goes to the Maslin and Cooper families for providing their yards, cattle and sheep for demonstrations and practical exercises.

Appreciation is also extended to Tania and the team at the Caragabal Hotel for catering throughout the event, and to the Caragabal Country Club for hosting the two-day school.

This training initiative was supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.