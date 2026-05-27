Dust off the Akubra, muster your mates and get ready for one unforgettable June Long Weekend - the official program for the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival in Grenfell has officially been released.

Celebrating the theme “Legends and Larrikins”, this year’s festival promises a vibrant mix of country charm, bush humour, creativity and classic Australian community spirit inspired by the timeless works of Henry Lawson.

Held from 4-8 June 2026 in Lawson’s birthplace of Grenfell, the festival will once again transform the town into a lively celebration of arts, storytelling, music, heritage and good old-fashioned country fun.

Festival organisers are inviting locals, visitors, performers, artists and proud Aussie characters of all kinds to be part of one of regional NSW’s most iconic and longest-running arts festivals.

Local music legend Josh Maynard is set to entertain the crowds and unearth local talent in the Henry Lawson Festival busking competition.

This year’s packed program includes:

· The much-loved Street Parade through Grenfell’s Main Street.

· A huge country street party with live music and entertainment.

· Market stalls, roving performers and family attractions.

· Poetry, short story, photography and art competitions.

· The Poet’s Breakfast and poetry performances.

· The popular car show and legendary motorcycle show n shine.

· The famous Caragabal Camp-Oven Cook Off and Family Fun Day.

· Local music legend Josh Maynard unearthing local talent in the busking competition.

· Opening night entertainment and festival events across the long weekend.

Larger-than-life characters and legendary artists

The 2026 festival theme shines a spotlight on the larger-than-life characters, cheeky humour and resilient spirit found throughout Lawson’s writing and still deeply woven into country Australia today.

A great example of the spirit of the festival is legendary duo Mel and Susie, who will be bringing the larrikin energy all the way from Lightning Ridge with bush poetry at The Conron Store across the Saturday and Sunday of the long weekend.

These Australian champion bush poets and yarn-spinners will entertain with stand-up poetry, good old Aussie yarns, a bit of singing and a lot of Queensland bull.

These legends have performed across the globe including at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, US poetry gathering and two tours of New Zealand.

Grenfell is well known as the small country town that attracts big up and coming music talent.

This year the festival will feature Shaun Kirk who is bringing his award-winning blues and soul sound to The Cordial Factory on the Friday night.

Shaun Kirk is bringing his award-winning blues and soul sound to The Cordial Factory on the Friday night of the Henry Lawson Festival.

From Melbourne, Shaun is known for his gritty vocals and vintage guitar tones.

A powerhouse one-man show, Shaun has previously shared billing with icons like Robert Plant, John Mayer, John Butler Trio and The Teskey Brothers.

Plan your unforgettable June long weekend now

Grenfell is expected to welcome thousands of visitors across the long weekend, with camping, markets, entertainment and community celebrations set to inject energy and excitement into the Central West township once again.

Get June long weekend ready and plan your trip with the full 2026 Henry Lawson Festival program now available via the official festival website www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au