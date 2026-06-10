Bridie Forde has been crowned our 2026 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts Queen.

Raising money for the Grenfell Lions Club, the year 12 Henry Lawson High School captain successfully fundraised for the festival holding a Mother’s Day High Tea.

Bridie has represented her school both academically and as part of various sporting teams over the past few years, but many locals will know her from the Criterion Hotel where she also works.

After completing Year 12, Bridie hopes to secure a place at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga to study Veterinary Science.

She plans to spend some time travelling and seeing the world before returning to live in a rural community.

"Bridie has carried herself with such warmth, grace and community spirit throughout the festival, and we could not be more thrilled to see her crowned our 2026 Festival Queen," Henry Lawson Festival shared to their social media.

Tara Anderson and Maddison Martin were also entrants in this year's competition with Tara raising money for the Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre and Maddison raising money on behalf of the Grenfell Soccer Club.

Bridie will now officially promote the festival and the Weddin Shire until handing over the crown to their successors in May 2027.