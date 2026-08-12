Grenfell residents are being encouraged to support a second-hand book sale later this month with proceeds going towards new outdoor play equipment for children at Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care.

Preschool parent Paige Martens said a newly formed fundraising committee has been established to support the daycare, with an initial fundraising target of $20,000.

"Our goal is to raise money for new outdoor resources for the kids," Paige said.

"We asked the parents what they would like to see, and the consensus was to focus on outdoor equipment."

The committee hopes to eventually install new playhouses and interactive equipment, with plans for features such as plumbed water play areas that children can enjoy during the warmer months.

The second-hand book sale will be held on 29 and 30 August at the Grenfell Guide Hall from 9am to 4pm, with organisers already encouraged by the community response.

"The support has been fantastic," Paige said.

"We originally just shared it through the shop page (The Tin Cupboard) and with daycare families, but word has spread really well."

Book donations will continue to be accepted, with any unsold books set to remain available through a self-serve trolley outside The Tin Cupboard.

Community members will be able to continue donating and purchasing books, with all proceeds going towards the fundraising effort.

Paige thanked the community for getting behind the initiative and encouraged residents to mark the sale dates in their calendars.

"We're really grateful for the support so far and we'd love to see people come along to the book sale," Paige added.

If you have any books that you would like to donate to the fundraiser you can drop them of at the The Tin Cupboard or the Grenfell Preschool.