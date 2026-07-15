Residents, businesses and farmers across Weddin Shire now have access to a new fixed wireless internet service, with the Connected Farms network officially going live across much of the region.

Delivered by Connected Farms through the Australian and NSW Government Regional Digital Connectivity Programs, the new service aims to improve internet reliability and performance for regional communities, while supporting the growing adoption of digital agriculture technologies.

The fixed wireless network provides an alternative to satellite services by using ground-based infrastructure to deliver faster and more consistent connectivity.

The service offers internet plans priced competitively with metropolitan areas and is expected to improve access to streaming services, online education, telehealth appointments, government services, remote work and business operations.

For local farming enterprises, the launch represents a significant step forward in digital connectivity.

The Connected Farms private 4G/5G network now provides wide-area wireless coverage across farming districts including Caragabal, Bribbaree, Piney Range, Pullabooka, Kikiamah and Quandialla.

Properties in these areas are expected to be within range of the new network, with detailed coverage maps available to confirm service availability.

Connected Farms says the network has been specifically designed for agricultural operations, allowing producers to connect machinery, sheds, grain silos, farm offices, sensors and other equipment across their properties.

The network can support a wide range of modern farming technologies, including tractors, headers, sprayers, chaser bins, autonomous machinery and support vehicles.

Farmers can also connect CCTV systems, workshops, grain storage facilities and amenities buildings through fixed wireless broadband services.

In addition, the network supports NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) technology, enabling the use of soil moisture sensors, weather stations, water meters, gate sensors and other remote monitoring systems that are becoming increasingly important in modern farm management.

A variety of connection options are available, including machine-mounted CommsXtend connectivity kits for mobile equipment, fixed-location Wi-Fi packages for homes and farm buildings, and SIM-only solutions for existing LTE and IoT devices.

Most installations require minimal on-farm work and can be completed quickly.

Weddin Shire's network rollout has been co-funded through the NSW Government's Regional Digital Connectivity Program, which seeks to improve digital infrastructure and support regional communities as they adopt new technologies and service delivery models.

Connected Farms also offers ongoing support through its Knowledge Hub, which provides access to practical guides, webinars, industry news and peer-to-peer advice for farmers looking to maximise the benefits of connected farming technology.

Local residents and businesses interested in improving their internet services are encouraged to check whether their properties can connect to the new network.

For more information, coverage maps and connection options, visit Connected Farms.