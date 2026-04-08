The Bertha's Gully Walking Track within the Weddin Mountains National Park is currently closed to the public due to ongoing maintenance works and unsafe track conditions.

The closure is expected to remain in place until Friday, 26 February 2027 or until such time as the works are completed and the track is deemed safe for public access.

Weddin Shire Council have advised the closure has been implemented to ensure the safety of all visitors while essential maintenance and repair works are undertaken.

Members of the public are advised that penalties may apply for non-compliance with closure notices.

Visitors are requested to adhere to all signage and barriers in place.

For further information contact the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Bathurst Area office on 02 6332 7640.

Weddin Shire Council appreciates the community's cooperation and understanding during this period.