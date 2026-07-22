The third annual Kath Bandy Beanie Day brought smiles and sweet treats to the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPS) on 16 July as staff, residents and family members gathered to honour the extraordinary legacy of one of the service's most generous supporters.

Held on what would have been Kathleen Bandy's birthday, the special celebration recognised the late Grenfell MPS resident whose remarkable final gift continues to benefit local healthcare and aged care services throughout the community.

Mrs Bandy, a former resident of the MPS, wanted to ensure the important work of the service continued long into the future. Following her passing a bequest of approximately $3.3 million was paid to the Western NSW Local Health District, with clear instructions that the funds be used "for the general benefit of the Grenfell Multipurpose Health Service" and that guidance be sought from the Weddin Health Council when allocating the funds.

Residents and staff marked the occasion by wearing beanies and sharing cupcakes specially prepared by the MPS kitchen team. The celebration provided an opportunity to reflect on Mrs Bandy's life, generosity and enduring connection to the service she valued so highly.

When the bequest was first announced in 2023 Mrs Bandy's niece Virginia Drogemulle shared Mrs Bandy's appreciation for the care she recieved at the Grenfell MPS.

"Kathleen felt safe, cared for and supported by the Grenfell MPS," Virginia said.

Virginia said her aunt's final wish to support the facility resulted in the remarkable donation, reflecting her deep commitment to quality care for older members of the community.

"Kath was a thoughtful, caring and generous woman. Her dying wish to support the Grenfell MPS and its essential care for the ageing population in Grenfell is her lasting legacy."

Now in its third year, Kath Bandy Beanie Day has become a meaningful annual tradition at the MPS.

Her gift will continue to strengthen local health services and ensure future generations can benefit from the care and support that meant so much to her during her time at Grenfell MPS.