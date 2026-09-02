Country Education Foundation Grenfell held their annual Spring Ball on Saturday and what a fantastic night it was for both young and old.

The night wouldn't have been the success it was without the support of event sponsor the Grenfell Bowling Club and all the generous donors of goods and services for the raffle and auction items.

Shorty and Marg. Clemence and crew at the Spring Ball. Rachal. Belinda. Primrose and Hugh keeping busy at the desk on the night. Tim, Lorene, Mad and Jeremy at the ball. The boys got dressed up for a night of celebrating the Country Education Foundation. The Brenner girls.

CEF Grenfell send a special thank you to Chrome Boutique for ticket sales, Kathleen McCue, Robyn Fortescue, Mawhoods IGA Grenfell and SunnyPoint Beef, Quandialla Candle Company, Mandy's Cakes and Cupcakes and Grenfell Car Club Historic Classic Modern.

The night celebrated and raised funds for CEF Grenfell so they are able to continue providing grants and scholarships to the young people of Weddin Shire to access further education, training and jobs.

2027 Scholarship applications are now open. Applications close 31 October.

To apply go to https://cef.org.au/foundations/grenfell/