About 7:45am on Wednesday, 18 March, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, Wirrinya (approximately 50km south of Forbes), following reports of a crash.

On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District located a B-double truck which had overturned and caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway, Wirrinya (approximately 50km south of Forbes), following reports of a crash.

Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service officers attended and extinguished the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Newell Highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is managed on a confidential basis.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.