Kyra Geddes is the author of The Story Thief, a historical novel inspired by Henry Lawson’s iconic Australian story, ‘The Drover’s Wife’.

Since its release in April 2024, The Story Thief has garnered praise from critics and readers alike, including the Sydney Morning Herald, which described it as ‘a family saga that doubles as a feminist reimagining of Australian history and literature’, and ‘an ambitious, expansive but well-paced debut novel, with appealing characters and a boldly imagined historical canvas.’

Kyra will be at the Community Hub on Friday 5 June at 2.30pm and invites everyone behind the scenes of her ten-year long research and writing journey to reveal the unexpected kinship she came to feel with Henry Lawson.

This is a free event but you will need to book your spot at https://tinyurl.com/KyraGeddesGrenfell2026 or call the Grenfell Public Library on 6343 1334

Signed copies of The Story Thief will be available for purchase at the event.