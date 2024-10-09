Former Grenfell local Audrey Catherine Henry (nee Plowes) has recently celebrated her hundredth birthday.

Audrey was born on October 3, 1924 to Percy Stewart Plowes and Irene Alice Plowes nee Hilton.

She was the middle child of three, with an older brother - Stuart Hilton Plowes, and younger sister Margaret Ellen Tilden nee: Plowes .

Audrey married Clarence Roy Henry (fromerly of Singleton) in 1949 in Brisbane. The couple were neighbours while living in Grenfell.

Together they had five children; Graham Lindsay Henry, Kerry Grant Henry, Lesley Jane Henry, Deborah Ann Henry and Warren Malcolm Henry.

They also had 10 Grandchildren, (including step grandchildren) and 11 great grandchildren (including step great grandchildren).

Throughout her time in Grenfell, Audrey lived at a the family property Dalkeith before moving to a house in East Street in 1930.

While living on the family property Audrey undertook her schooling via correspondence and once moving into town she attended Attended Grenfell State Primary and High Schools.

Audrey had her debut in 1940 at the V.D.C. Ball Grenfell.

From 1940 to 1945, Audrey worked at Hill & Halls before striking out to live in Sydney where she worked for the Alcorso family as a private secretary to Orlando Alcorso at Silk Textile Printer Company (first Co in Australia to take print to fabric).

In 1949, Audrey moved up to Brisbane and married Percy Plowes.

Sixteen years later, Audrey and her family moved to Toowoomba in 1965 (where she still resides) after moving to several towns in Queensland due to her Percy's work.

During her time in Toowoomba, she volunteered at the East State Primary School P&C Committee and canteen for 10 years and spent 15 years volunteering for the Toowoomba State High School P&C Committee and canteen.

Audrey has also spent 25 years volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

Having lived through all bar one Prime Minister Audrey said she feels they all waste money on attaining votes rather than people getting out and working, howeverthere are many wonderfully hard-working people in Australia.

Audrey said enjoying time with her various groups over the years has bought her much joy having maintained friendships with people whom she worked and volunteered with in Sydney, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

For some time, Audrey invited 20 women from her school days for a morning tea, which has turned into a regular event for 40 years, with four women from the group still with us today.

Looking back at her time growing up, Audrey said said she loved living on the property and will always be grateful to her parents for her wonderful young life on the property.

While living on the property, Audrey's family had Indigenous people residing with them who she spoke of fondly for all they taught her, however believes strongly that we are one, many and all Australians.

Audrey said she lived through the most interesting times with correspondence for school initially.

While living on her family property during the depression Audrey's family hosted people who had lost everything live around the dam, with a highlight for Audrey being more children to play with.

Audrey said she is eternally grateful to the the ANZACS, with her family taking in injured soldiers to convalesce during major wars, as well as family members participate in war and the aftermath that followed.

While she has lived through the introduction of the car and its growth in popularity, Audrey has never driven a car, after an abortive first driving lesson.

Audrey said she got claustrophobic during her first driving lesson, and stuck to walking, or riding a horse/ or buggy anywhere - which she attributes her good health and longevity to.