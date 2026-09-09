Ask R U OK? everyday

Today is R U OK? Day. A reminder that a simple conversation can make more of a difference than we realise. There are times when we all need someone to check in on us, whether we're having a difficult day or simply feeling a little lost. More often than not, the people who need that check-in the most are the ones who don't say anything at all or put a smile on their face. Sometimes it can be hard to know when someone is struggling. A friend might seem quieter than usual, a family member may have withdrawn or someone you haven't spoken to in a while may be on your mind. It is in theses moments a simple question, R U OK, can make a difference. Today is a reminder to reach out to the friend or family member you haven't talked to for a while, the person who seems different and even ask yourself R U Ok? It is also a reminder to not only ask R U Ok today, but everyday. There is support available: If you or someone you know needs specialist mental health care, please call the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511. It is a free service operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is staffed by trained mental health professionals who offer mental health advice, and referrals to local mental health services. You can also reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call Triple Zero (000).