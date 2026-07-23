Community organisations across the Cootamundra electorate are being encouraged to apply for funding through the NSW Office of Youth’s Holiday Break Program – Spring and/or Summer 2026-27, helping to deliver free, fun and inclusive activities for young people over the break.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the program is a fantastic opportunity for local organisations to create memorable experiences that keep kids active, connected and engaged.

“Our school holidays are about making memories, trying something new and spending time with friends, and this program helps make that happen right here in our own communities,” Ms Cooke said.

“Whether it’s art workshops, sporting activities, outdoor adventures, music, cooking, cultural experiences or something completely unique, I’d love to see organisations across the electorate put their hand up and bring their ideas to life.”

The Holiday Break Program provides grants of between $500 and $5,000 to eligible organisations to deliver free activities for young people aged between 12 and 24 years during the school holiday periods.

The program encourages inclusive activities that promote wellbeing, social connection, creativity and participation, particularly for youth who may face barriers to get involved.

Ms Cooke said the Cootamundra electorate had already seen the benefits of the program through successful local projects.

“Last summer, Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council secured funding to provide local young people with a free excursion to Wagga Wagga, where they enjoyed bowling, arcade games and lunch,” Ms Cooke said.

“Programs like this show that you don’t need a huge budget to make a real difference,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s simply giving our young people the opportunity to get together, have fun and enjoy positive experiences during the school holiday break.”

Councils, community organisations, not-for-profit groups and Aboriginal organisations across the electorate are being encouraged by Ms Cooke to apply.

“Our communities are full of creativity and fun ideas, this funding can help turn those ideas into activities for local kids,” Ms Cooke said.

“I encourage every eligible organisation to have a look at the program guidelines and think about what could work in your community.

“An activity you organise could become the highlight of someone’s school holidays.”

Applications are now open for organisations wishing to deliver activities during the Spring and/or Summer 2026-27 school holidays.

Eligible organisations can apply through the NSW Government’s SmartyGrants portal, with applications closing on Wednesday, 22 July 2026.

Further information, eligibility requirements and program guidelines are available on the NSW Government website.