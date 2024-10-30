Caragabal Public School's newsletter for Term four, week two.

From Ms Sanderson

It’s been another busy week at Caragabal Public School!

The students enjoyed Musica Viva on Monday!

Students have been putting in great effort in their classes.

Practices for Presentation Night are progressing well, and preparations are underway.

The Borambola excursion is approaching quickly, so please check the packing list and start planning ahead.

I’m excited to share that there will be a K-1 excursion to Lake Cowal on Wednesday, November 6.

Permission notes will be distributed soon with more details.

School Captain's report

On Friday, Nic, Indi, Matilda, Olivia and I headed to Boorowa with the Quandi kids for a touch football carnival. We were going to be a mixed team (which is why we have Nic) and can’t wait to play together and hopefully score some tries

In two weeks the 2-6 classrooms will be heading to Borambola for a sport and recreation camp.

I have picked out lots of fun activities that we are going to do while we’re there. We are very excited for the trip.

The Caragabal market day at the hall was a blast! We (Indi, Matilda, Liv and I) sold a lot of our things from our stalls and made good sales.

Thank you to Jo and Mrs G for coming and buying some resources off us!