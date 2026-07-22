The future of community events and projects will be in the hands of local residents when the Quandialla Progress Association and Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Current committee members have made the decision that all executive positions will be declared vacant at the AGM.

They are now calling for new members to step forward and help shape the future of Quandialla.

The Quandialla Progress Association has been serving the community since 1917, advocating for improved facilities and services and helping guide the growth of the village.

Committee members say Quandialla today stands as a testament to the dedication and vision of generations of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to strengthen the community.

Similarly the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall Association has played a vital role in maintaining and improving one of the village's most important assets, the community hall.

Through successful grant applications and fundraising efforts, the hall has undergone significant upgrades in recent years.

Among the improvements are a disability-accessible toilet, fresh paintwork, new stage curtains and blinds, community murals, and a new kitchen and museum that are nearing completion.

Plans are also underway to pursue air conditioning for the hall in 2027.

Current committee members say they accepted leadership roles because of their strong commitment to the community, but believe it is now time for new volunteers to take the reins.

"We believe strongly in our community, but it is time for some of us to pass the baton on," representatives said.

Committee members warned that without volunteers to fill executive positions, many community activities and funding opportunities could be at risk.

the associations are responsible for applying for Weddin Shire Council's $5000 Community Project Support Fund, which helps cover essential costs such as insurance and ongoing maintenance.

Without a functioning committee, access to this vital funding could be lost.

The associations also play a key role in supporting local events and representing community interests.

Continued council support for the annual Australia Day barbecue, as well as popular events such as the Melbourne Cup Luncheon and Calcutta, relies on the existence of an active committee and bank account.

Funds raised through the Calcutta are shared among local organisations and provide crucial support for hall operations.

Committee members say the broader issue is maintaining a strong community voice and ensuring Quandialla continues to have a place where residents can gather, celebrate and work together.

"If you want a community space where events can be held, you need a committee. If you want a voice to liaise with council and other organisations on your behalf, you need a committee," they said.

Residents are encouraged to attend the AGM and consider nominating for one of the vacant positions.

The meeting will be held at the Bland Hotel on Wednesday 29 July commencing at 5.30pm.

Organisers hope for a strong turnout to help secure the future of these important community organisations.