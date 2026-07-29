The Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival is set to reach an even wider audience after securing $90,000 in NSW Government funding over the next three years to boost marketing and promotion of the much-loved event.

The festival has been awarded $30,000 a year, for three years, through Destination NSW's Regional Event Fund - Flagship Event Stream, recognising it as one of the state's premier regional events.

The funding must be used to enhance the festival's marketing and promotional activities, with the aim of attracting more visitors from outside the region.

The announcement was celebrated in Grenfell earlier this month, with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, Destination Central West General Manager Sean Haylan, Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best, Weddin Shire Council General Manager Matthew Sykes, Henry Lawson Festival President Belinda Power, festival committee members, councillors and community supporters attending.

Ms Cooke said the funding was a significant vote of confidence in the festival and those who make it happen.

"The Henry Lawson Festival is one of the great success stories of regional NSW, so this funding commitment is fantastic news for Grenfell and our wider electorate," she said.

She said the funding recognised the dedication of the festival committee and volunteers, who continue to attract visitors from across the state while showcasing the region.

Festival president Belinda Power described the funding as a landmark achievement for both the festival and the Grenfell community.

"This investment by Destination NSW is wonderful recognition of the Henry Lawson Festival and the important role it plays in regional tourism, our local economy and our community," she said.

She said the three-year funding commitment would provide certainty for organisers to expand marketing efforts, grow visitor numbers and continue building the festival's reputation.

"This funding is an investment in our volunteers, our businesses and our community. It will allow us to attract more visitors from across Australia and ensure the festival continues to flourish for many years to come."

Mayor Paul Best congratulated the Henry Lawson Festival Committee on securing the grant, saying the event was one of Weddin Shire's biggest tourism drawcards.

"The Henry Lawson Festival is a big drawcard and tourist event for our region and this additional funding will enable the festival to grow and encourage businesses and visitors to come to our shire on the June long weekend," Cr Best said.

He also thanked Destination NSW for providing funding opportunities that volunteer organisations could access.

Destination Central West General Manager Sean Haylan said he was excited to see the festival continue to grow over the next three years and further encourage travellers to visit the Central West.

The funding comes as organisers prepare for a major milestone, with the Henry Lawson Festival set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2027.

Organisers hope the additional marketing support will help attract even more visitors while strengthening Grenfell's visitor economy and continuing to celebrate the enduring legacy of one of Australia's best-known writers.