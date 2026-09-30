GRENFELL RED CROSS BRANCH PRESIDENT'S REPORT The Australia Red Cross branch of Grenfell held their annual general meeting on 24 July. Carol Hargrave presented the annual president's report: The Grenfell Red Cross Branch was first established in 1914; in the following years the branch disbanded a couple of times during World War l and ll. In 1941, the Branch reopened and has remained a continuous functioning organisation up to the present time. Therefore, this year marks 85 years of Australian Red Cross in Grenfell. What a remarkable achievement. It is a very real pleasure for me today to present to you the 2025/2026 annual report of the Grenfell Branch of the Australian Red Cross. The recent membership registration process carried out by the Red Cross head office has revealed that our Branch has 32 members. The Branch continues to hold monthly meetings at the Grenfell Bowling Club. At the conclusion of these meetings members enjoy fellowship over a cup of tea or coffee. I wish to acknowledge the generosity of the Grenfell Bowling Club for allowing us to use their facilities. Following a precedent set some years ago we thank the Weddin Shire for consenting to our use of the Hub for special events. Throughout the year the branch focuses on a number of fund-raising activities. Two street stalls were held, one in summer and one in winter. Thank you to our dedicated branch members and the general community who provide the wonderful baking, fresh produce and saleable items for these stalls. In light of the current cost of living crisis the generosity of our community is amazing. The Melbourne Cup afternoon tea continues to be another important fund-raising event. The afternoon tea is usually well attended by both ladies and gentlemen who come dressed in their finest for the occasion. The members provide a delicious spread. A most enjoyable time is had with sweeps, raffles and there is usually some form of entertainment. Last year, it took the form of a fashion parade conducted by one of our local retailers Cath Birch from CB Boutique. The parade included some lovely outfits for people of all ages. Following the fashion parade everyone was keen to watch the running of the Melbourne Cup. I would like to thank the Grenfell County Club for allowing the branch to use their club house. Also, for their cooperation in so many ways that ensures a successful and profitable event. For some years now the branch has participated in the March Bucket Appeal. Buckets are placed in several businesses around town and members run a bucket collection table in the Main Street on three consecutive Thursdays in the month of March. Our branch continues to assist regularly with the local Meals on Wheels organisation by delivering meals to the elderly and needy members of our town. We acknowledge the activities of the local RSL Sub-Branch, participating in the wreath laying ceremonies on ANZAC Day, the Battle of Long Tan and Remembrance Day. A big thank you to Beth Taylor and Lisa Schaefer for creating beautiful wreaths for these occasions. Again, this year we entered the Window Dressing competition as part of the Henry Lawson Festival. The theme, this year was Lawson’s Legends and Larrikins. The standard of the entries was high, so we were delighted to be awarded third place. Wherever possible our branch is represented at the events held by other community organisations based in Grenfell. This year the branch warmly welcomed the return of Gillian Ingrey to our branch. All members were saddened by the death of Marie Cotter. Marie was a much-loved member of our branch. She had held executive positions and contributed in so many ways to our branch. Rest in Peace, Marie. Moving forward, the biggest challenge I foresee for our branch, is the recruitment of new members. As time marches on our older members pass away or are restricted in activities they can perform. Currently, the Grenfell Branch is blessed with a small but active group of younger members, one of whom is our treasurer Tristen. However, more members will be required if the Grenfell Branch is to maintain its current level of involvement in our community. I would like to acknowledge our patron, Valerie Glanville and thank her for agreeing to continue in this role. I am sure everyone here wishes her a speedy recovery. Thank you to my executive Beth and Tristen who have performed their roles with a high degree of proficiency. I cannot thank you enough. Thank you also to Leonie Pye and Pip Wood who have used varying forms of the media to promote our branch. This has been my first year as president and I must say it has been a steep learning curve, but I am greatly indebted to my executive and the members of the Grenfell Branch who have supported me personally during the last twelve months.