Growing up in Grenfell and Young inspired Tabitha Jones' decision to pursue a career as a rural doctor.

Now in her fifth and final year of her Doctor of Medicine degree at Charles Sturt University she has been named the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) NSW Medical Student of the Year.

Before studying medicine, Tabitha was a pharmacist at the Grenfell Pharmacy and spent years involved in community health.

A researcher and healthcare leader, Tabitha has built an impressive career improving rural healthcare before even commencing medicine.

Tabitha commenced study through Charles Sturt University's Doctor of Rural Medicine program in Orange.

“I always wanted to be a doctor, but I never wanted to leave and go to Sydney to do it,” Tabitha said.

Once Tabitha finishes her degree she plans to return her skills to country communities as a Rural Generalist while continuing her commitment to leadership, advocacy and mentoring.

Tabitha will now be a finalist for the national ACRRM awards with the winners announced at Rural Medicine Australia (RMA26) in Adelaide on 23 October.