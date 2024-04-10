The Grenfell Recordsport
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Picnic atmosphere for races

By Jeff Hanson, Nsw Country and Picnic Racing
April 10 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, all roads will lead to Grenfell for an action-packed six-race picnic program headlined by the $10,000 Grenfell Picnic Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.