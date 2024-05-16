Guides thankful for support

Guiding in Grenfell is still happening even with our small numbers. We are so appreciative, lucky, and thankful that we are supported by our fabulous community.
We have a few fundraising things coming up that would be of interest to our community members. Some of these funds will go towards sending two Guides and two Leaders to Jamboree in 2025.
Our 'Humungous, huge, big soft toy sale and Trash and Treasure' is on Saturday 25 May and Sunday 26 May from 10am - 2pm at the Guide Hall in East Street. Funds raised will be going to our Support Group.
In June we will be busy! Our next Street Stall is Saturday, June 1. We need helpers and goodies and items to sell. Set up at 0830. Funds raised will be going to our Support Group. We will be holding a Come and Try Guides on Tuesday, June 4 from 3.30 to 5pm during Guide time.
Grenfell Guides is very lucky to be able to offer membership relief and help in two forms. So please come and see us if you would like to take advantage of the membership fee help that is available, or even just to talk to us about Guides in Grenfell.
On the Festival weekend we will be holding a pop up stall at the hall and serving afternoon tea on Saturday only from 10am - 2 pm. Funds raised will be going to our Support Group. Don't forget that the Great Grenfell Destash will also be back and happening over the Festival weekend!
We are planning a static display for the show this year and our Guide markets will be back in November.
We are looking at where we can go for our family days in 2024. These days are for our families to get together and have some fun! Our last family day, we travelled to the Altina Wildlife Park.
If you think you would like to lend a helping hand at Guides or at any of these events, please do not hesitate to get in contact through our Facebook page Grenfell Girl Guides or by calling us on 0429 631 505.
