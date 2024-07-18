Grenfell Historical Society to celebrate 60 years

The Grenfell Historical Society will be celebrating 60 years of operation on Saturday, July 27 and are encouraging community members to help them celebrate.
The anniversary celebrations will commence at 2pm and will take the form of an afternoon tea at the Little Theatre, Rose Street, Grenfell (Dramatic Society Theatre) where members and guess will reflect on the last 60 years and the growth of the Society and Grenfell Historical Museum.
The entertainment will involve the screening of some of the Grenfell Historical Society's historical film and video collections, photography collection on the big screen.
The Grenfell Historical Society's Jill Griffin said they will recognition of the work done by the volunteers over the past sixty years to open a museum for the town, and preserve the history of Grenfell and the whole of the Weddin Shire under one roof, and collect, archive and maintain a huge historical collection.
The Society volunteers maintain a large photographic collection, a collection of items of historical significance to the people/organisations/farming and businesses, a local history library and document collection, and an extensive family history section.
"We also will take the opportunity at the function to outline how the work of the Society, is using modern technology to digitise the collections and create more accessibility to the collections," Ms Griffin said.
This will also be an opportunity to gain more knowledge into the work of the Society with regard to Grenfell Historical Museum as they share what is being done by the volunteers, to take the Museum into the future, grow accessibility and improve displays from the huge local historic collection held within.
Ms Griffin said over the years many people have put in a massive amount of time and work in helping catalogue and look after the Grenfell Historical Society's collection, and this event is also a celebration of their hard work.
The seating will be tables of 7 (or 8 on a few) but guests don't have to organise a whole table, and ticket are $20 each.
Community members are invited to book their ticket at Raine & Horne early, as the Historical Society need to have the numbers for the caterer by July 20.
With thousands of historical items, articles and photos, Ms Griffin encourages more people to become members of the Grenfell Historical Society to help keep the doors open and look after the collection. It costs $10 to become a members, with fees going back into the running of the Historical Society.
Ms Griffin said it is really important for people to join the Historical Society as it is run solely by volunteers and they have a huge collection of local history which has been gathered over the last 60 years, and it is the only historical society around in Grenfell and the Weddin Shire.
This year also marks 100 years since the Back to Grenfell celebrations were held from March 18 - 23, 1924. The Grenfell Historical Society will have reprints of the book available.
