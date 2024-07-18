The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell Historical Society to celebrate 60 years

BM
By Brendan McCool
July 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Grenfell Historical Society will be celebrating 60 years of operation on Saturday, July 27 and are encouraging community members to help them celebrate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.