Weddin pauses to commemorate

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2024 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:45 pm at the Memorial Park, Grenfell.
The service will include a Catafalque Party by the Grenfell Army Cadets, Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public are invited to lay a wreath), "I was only 19" and "Advance Australia Fair" to be sung live.
Following the service, post service drinks and small eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans'.
Bookings essential, no walk ins, cost $15.00 per person (smally eats only) RSVP Friday, August 9, 2024.
Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.
