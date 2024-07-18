The Grenfell Record
Weddin pauses to commemorate

By Newsroom
July 18 2024 - 11:08am
The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2024 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

