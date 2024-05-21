Four-way photo finish at thrilling Parkes Cup

Patiently ridden by Mikayla Weir, the $31 chance Just A Brother was second last as the 12 horse field approached the home turn before powering down the outside to win the 1600 metres Parkes Services Club Parkes Cup from Invertational (Coriah Keatings, $6), Sea Of Flames (Shayleigh Ingelse, $7) and Toretto (Nick Heywood, $4.40).

