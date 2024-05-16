Community invited to join Cadets

On Monday, May 13 Grenfell Cadets with Members of the RSL Grenfell Sub Branch drew the lucky winner in our Wood Raffle.
RSL Grenfell Sub Branch Members Mick Savage, President Glen Ivins with Keith Engelsman were present with some of the Grenfell Cadets to draw the lucky winner. Drawn by LCPL Ruby Hardy. The money raised will help with our Norfolk Island Trip next year for a couple of our cadets.
Grenfell Cadets parade on a Monday night at the Grenfell Show Ground between 6pm - 9pm. If you interested in joining, come and visit us and trial a couple of Monday nights. There is no obligation to join. Or you can visit the Grenfell Cadet Stand at The Henry Lawson Festival to find out all about us.
The Grenfell Army Cadet branch has members who come from Grenfell and Forbes. The Australian Army Cadets is an organisation that aims to provide teenagers with opportunities to develop skills including leadership, initiative, teamwork and problem solving.
