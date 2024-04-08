The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Henry Lawson High students shine at Zone Lions Youth of the Year

Updated April 8 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Grenfell's Amelia Donnelly is our Zone's Lions Youth of the Year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.