Community invited to traditional dinner

All members of the public are invited to experience a Traditional Royal Australian Navy Mess Dinner at the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's Commemorative Dining in Night on Saturday, May 4.
Commencing at 6pm at the Grenfell Country Club Dining Room, the dinner is conducted in the traditions and customs of a Royal Australian Navy Mess Dinner.
As part of the evening, there will be an explanation of conduct and traditions of an Royal Australian Navy Mess Dinner
The guest speaker of the Dining in Night is Lieutenant Commander Guy Englesman, RAN.
Guests at the dinner are asked to wear black tie/formal wear.
Cost is $80 per person, and $40 per person for veterans and their guests.
Catering is by Monica Welsh Word of Mouth Functions and Catering and includes a three course meal.
A courtesy bus provided within town limits,
For those interested in attending, they are encouraged to purchase tickets at Grenfell Shoes before Friday, April 26. Tickets will not available at the door on the night.
