The Grenfell Record
The Grenfell Record's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Community invited to traditional dinner

April 4 2024 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All members of the public are invited to experience a Traditional Royal Australian Navy Mess Dinner at the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch's Commemorative Dining in Night on Saturday, May 4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.