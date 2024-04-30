LEO satellite internet subsidy program extended

More Weddin residents are set to benefit from the extension of the Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) Satellite Internet Subsidy Program. The program allows all eligible residents with a LEO satellite internet connection to apply, irrespective of when they acquired their connection.
Residents may be more familiar with LEO Satellite Internet technology under its commercial name of Starlink. Residents can now acquire a LEO satellite internet connection directly from Telstra and Starlink.
The program's closing date has now been extended to allow more residents to apply, in recognition that many of our rural residents are currently busy sowing their annual crop.
The scope of the subsidy remains unchanged, all eligible residents can apply to the program and receive a subsidy of up to $1500, to cover costs associated with the satellite dish, hardware such as router, adapter, mounts and cables and associated installation costs. The program will now end when the funds are exhausted, or 30 June 2024, whichever comes first.
Mayor Craig Bembrick said he's pleased to advise the community that to date, 98% of applications have been successful and 80% of applications have been from residents who already had a Starlink connection when the program opened.
"I am proud that Council has been able to put money back in the hands of residents during this cost of living crisis. There is still funding available and I am delighted that Council is able to support even more residents to access excellent internet via the program," Cr Bembrick said.
The project guidelines, outlining eligibility criteria and the application form are available at www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/files/assets/public/v/1/council/forms/20240305-stage-two-leo-program-guidelines-and-application-form.pdf
For more information on the project, contact Weddin Shire Council's Economic Development Officer Auburn Carr on 02 6343 1864 or auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.