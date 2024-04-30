The Grenfell Record
LEO satellite internet subsidy program extended

April 30 2024 - 12:00pm
More Weddin residents are set to benefit from the extension of the Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) Satellite Internet Subsidy Program. The program allows all eligible residents with a LEO satellite internet connection to apply, irrespective of when they acquired their connection.

