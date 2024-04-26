Theatrical quiz night returns

Grenfell Dramatic Society has announced a repeat of their very popular 'Theatrical Quiz Night' for 7pm Friday, May 3.
After a sellout house last year, this year's hilarious night promises to be just as talked about. Once again, hosted by our popular quiz-master Darryl Knapp, the format is sure to generate a very funny, 'anything can happen' madcap array of activities, featuring impromptu moments of audience participation. All questions are multiple choice, so a good guess could score just as well.
This is a family friendly event. The quiz show is located at the 'Rose Street Little Theatre', corner Rose & Weddin Streets, Grenfell. There are only eleven tables available, which seat up to seven people at $10 per person. Get some friends together, book a table and BYO drinks and platters.
Payment for tickets is cash only, at Raine & Horne, Grenfell, phone Sheryl on (02) 6343 1610. All booked tickets should be paid for by the night, or at the door by special arrangement.
Based on last year's quiz, this event should sell out well before the night. That said, some 'pot luck' seats could be available on the night, to fill up any places on the tables. Just come along and ask at the door if we can fit you in.
For updates on ticket availability, visit the Grenfell Dramatic Society's Facebook page . Any other inquires email starknapp@gmail.com or phone 6343 1284.
