Grenfell pauses to commemorate Anzac Day

Members of the Weddin Shire gathered to pause and reflect on the enduring legacy of our nation's service men and women at local commemoration services on Thursday.
The day started before the sun hit the horizon with the Dawn Service.
Hundreds of people joined or witnessed the march and commermorative service at the Cenotaph in Grenfell which took place at 11am on Thursday, May 25.
The Grenfell Australian Army Cadets Catafalque led by CPL Vienna Fysh took post over the Commemorative Service at 11am before Grenfell RSL sub-branch president Glen Ivins welcomed everyone to the service.
Ex Warrant Officer and Grenfell RSL Sub Branch member David Mills gave the statement of purpose.
Ex Petty Officer Michael Pocock reflected on his service and the service of others at the commemorative address at Grenfell.
He said he enjoyed the lifestyle, the experience, teamwork and the mates he made during his time in the Navy.
"Anzac Day for me is a time of reflection and remembrance. Reflecting on the great loss of life and the pain and suffering of those who served and those left behind during all of the wars and police actions," he said.
"Remembering friends and mates that I have made during that time who are no longer with us. And on a personal level my father, my grandfather and three uncles who served in World War 2 who are no longer with us."
Joining the navy in March, 1966 Ex Petty Officer Michael Pocock served for 20 years across both ships and shore establishments.
A highlight of his service was his time spent on HMAS ANZAC in 1966 and has travelled to see every state in Australia, along with Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, the USA and the Phillipines.
As part of his active service, Ex Petty Officer Pocock spent a year in the USA as part of the commissioning crew of the HMAS Brisbane.
He later travelled to Vietnam in 1969 where they worked with the US 7th fleet supporting troops on the land, as well as serving on the HMAS Brisbane for the second time in 1975 where they helped with the cleanup of Darwin after Cyclone Tracy.
Ex Petty Officer Pocock also served on HMAS Brisbane, HMAS Perth and HMAS Derwent.
Among the shore establishments Ex Petty Officer Pocock were HMAS Cerberus, and HMAS Albatross - where he served three times in his first ten years with the navy.
In 1976 he transferred to the Naval Police branch to carry out security at Garden Island and at numerous store depots and armour depots around Sydney.
Representatives of Grenfell's schools read out poems at the ceremony, including one written by the students at Sr Joseph's Primary School. Grenfell Public School Captains Wyatt Bruce and Daisy Forde read the poem 'A brown Slouch Hat', by J Albert, while The Henry Lawson High School captains James Hazell and Annabella Taylor read the poem 'This Hallowed Day' by Stewart Elliott.
Mayor Craig Bembrick read extracts from the Silent Service, Chapter 22 'The last pf HMAS Waterhen: Recalled by Leading Seaman 'Baron' Orkins.
Cadet Heath Stedman read the biography of Ordinary Seaman Edward 'Teddy' Sheean VC.
