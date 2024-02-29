Council focus on road repairs

With many roads around the region still damaged, some residents have taken to social media to share the state of the roads in their area, particularly around Caragabal and Quandialla Roads.
The repairs are on Weddin Shire Council's agenda with the matter being discussed at Council's ordinary monthly meeting on February 16.
As reported in the Grenfell Record on February 22 in an effort to avoid the same situations as in previous years in regards to funding road re-construction works, Weddin Shire Council met with the Minister for Regional Roads office to discuss funding options.
As part of this, Weddin General Manager Noreen Vu said they were offered a 20 percent up front milestone payment for road re-construction works.
Ms Vu said Council received a letter from the Quandialla Progress Association in regards to the roads, with all of those roads linked to Council's natural disaster claim.
"They are included in our priority packages 2, 3, 4 and 5," she said.
Ms Vu said at the Council meeting they are hoping to get the approval from Transport within the next four weeks which gives Council the go ahead to start the works.
Among the roads in the priority packages are the Quandialla-Caragabal Road, Driftway Road, Morangarell Road, Henry Lawson Way - Young and Henry Lawson Way - Forbes.
For more information on which roads are included in the priority packages 2, 3, 4 and 5, visit the Weddin Shire Council's website at www.weddin.nsw.gov.au
