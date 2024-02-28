RFS reminds community to remain alert for fires

Despite the fact the summer season is coming to a close residents in Weddin Shire are reminded to remain vigilant for bushfires.
Two fires were recorded in the region over the weekend. On Friday RFS crews battled a grass fire which broke out near Grimm's Lane, Bimbi.
Mid Lachlan Valley RFS Acting District Manager Aaron Powell said the fire was sparked by lightning when a dry lightning storm passed through the region.
Mr Powell said the Bimbi Brigade were returning home from helping out with another fire caused by a lightning strike in the Young LGA and they could see the smoke caused by the grass fire near Grimm's Lane.
There were five RFS appliances on the scene, Mr Powell said, with a team also coming across from the Bland/Temora District.
The fire was contained by 10pm, and because of the quick response around two hectares was burnt, Mr Powell said, with the fire being contained in scrubland.
"We were really lucky that was the only ignition we got out of that storm on Friday night and over the weekend," he said.
On Monday, February 26, the RFS were on the scene of a haystack fire at a property at Warraderry.
Mr Powell estimated a couple of hundred bales were lost, but with a quick response, the fire was contained to the hay shed.
While it won't require an investigation, Mr Powell said a possible cause for the fire is combustion, with some of the material in the bales possibly being damp.
"We have been lucky in the Mid Lachlan Valley we haven't many of those but certainly around the area as usual this time of year there's a couple of hay shed fires popping up," he said.
"We always are keen for farmers and landowners to make sure they're monitoring their hay bakes regularly, checking the temperatures and they store them in such a way fire can't spread from one hay stack to another or indeed to grass surrounding the sheds themselves."
With the changing seasons, Mr Powell said the RFS recommends farmers and landowners to continue to keep their fence lines and around their houses clear.
Mr Powell said the grass growth is astronomical at the moment and a little bit more rain will only promote it.
"Come March we are still concerned warm weather, hot dry winds that grass will dry off and we'll have huge amounts of fuel on the ground which is a huge protentional for grass fires in March. We're not out of the woods yet, the fire season is well and truly on," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.