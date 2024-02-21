Students topple records

On Wednesday, February 14, the swimming carnival showcased outstanding performances from Penny Hughes, Mikayla Hughes, and the McCabe House relay team, featuring Natalie Sheehan, Penny Hughes, Lisbeth Toole, and Sienna Yerbury.
Penny set six new records in the Under 13 Female category, displaying her versatility and speed.
Mikayla added to the family legacy by breaking four records in the Open Female events. The McCabe House relay team triumphed, shattering the 2012 record.
In the overall tally, McNamara emerged as the victor with a total of 707 points.
However, the spirit of excellence was widespread, with participants from various houses showcasing their talents and determination in the pool.
