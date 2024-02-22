Council wants funds up front for road works

In an effort to avoid the same situations as in previous years in regards to funding road re-construction works, Weddin Shire Council has met with the Minister for Regional Roads office to discuss funding options.
Weddin Shire Council's General Manager Noreen Vu said in regards to Council's natural disaster claim they have quite a few packages submitted to Transport for NSW.
Ms Vu said she, along with the mayor and deputy mayor, met with the Minister for Regional Roads office to discuss how much money they are talking about for these works - which is $31 million of reconstruction works.
Ms Vu said the total is quite significant, and while council's bank balance is quite healthy, they will run into the same situation as before if they start to complete these works, put the claims in and wait for Transport for NSW to pay them.
"In the meeting that we had with the Minister's office it was around whether or not we could get some money up front, a milestone payment up front," she said.
Ms Vu said council originally asked for 80 percent of payment up front and then 50 percent before Council were offered a 20 percent up front milestone payment.
"We will still work on trying to to get a higher number but I had a follow up conversation today with Transport again and we look like we're going to be the first cab off the ranks in the west region for an upfront milestone payment. They're solicitors are currently now working through the paperwork," she said.
Ms Vu said she does have to thank the mayor and deputy mayor as they have been quite vocal at the forums they have had with the ministers.
Ms Vu said the Minister for Regional Roads office also mentioned a milestone two payment as well. rather than just one milestone payment.
"They wanted to get an understanding of how we would program our works in terms of the cash flow and how that could work in within our own contracts with Transport," Ms Vu said.
She said she also had to thank Alistair Lunn, the director of the western region, as he is putting a staff member on working on the agreement between Transport NSW, Weddin Shire Council and the Transport and the Reconstruction Authority.
Deputy mayor Cr Paul Best said the process puts pressures back on the staff and back on the smaller councils.
"Twenty percent is great, 50 percent would have been better and 80 percent is what it should be," he said.
"It's all down to 'spend your own money and then we'll give it back to you', like help us with the whole process," Cr Best said.
"Every council wants to do the best they possibly can do for their community and the pressure all that puts on staff, every single staff member has to become an accountant now."
Cr Best said he would like to thank Alistair Lunn and their group for working with Weddin Council, but they have to realise, on the ground, it is really hard for smaller councils to complete the required works without the funding.
