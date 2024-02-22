The Grenfell Record
Council wants funds up front for road works

BM
By Brendan McCool
February 22 2024 - 11:34am
Weddin Shire Council have been offered a 20% upfront milestone payment for repairing damaged roads. Photo from Weddin Shire Council's Facebook page.
In an effort to avoid the same situations as in previous years in regards to funding road re-construction works, Weddin Shire Council has met with the Minister for Regional Roads office to discuss funding options.

BM

Brendan McCool

Journalist

