Celebrating tradition with pancakes

Shrove Tuesday...Pancake Day!
With the return of school, students at St Joseph's Primary School were able to look forward to a delicious pancake breakfast on Tuesday, February 13.
Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday, is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday. Lent - the 40 days leading up to Easter - was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday, Anglo-Saxon Christians went to confession and were "shriven" (absolved from their sins).
Pancakes have a very long history and were featured in cookery books as far back as 1439. The tradition of tossing or flipping them is almost as old. According to legend, the tradition was born in the 15th century, when a woman in England rushed to church to confess her sins midway through making pancakes.
The children at St Joseph's had a delicious breakfast at school on Shrove Tuesday thanks to some generous and enthusiastic parents and students.
They had to choose from many different toppings such as Nutella, whipped cream, berries, jam and lemon. What a way to start a Tuesday!
