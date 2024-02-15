Amazing time for young woman

On Saturday February 10, Grenfell's Young Woman representative, Bridget Baker, competed in Narromine at the Zone 6 final of this year's The Land Royal Easter Show Young Woman competition.
While she was not selected to compete in the finals at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, Bridget said taking part was a great experience.
Bridget described being Grenfell's Young Woman representative as 'absolutely amazing' and much more than she thought it would be.
"Initially I thought it would be just being judged on maybe how you appeared or how you spoke but it was much more than that," she said.
Participants in the competition are judged on personality, confidence, goals, general knowledge, rural knowledge, personal presentation and volunteer or community involvement.
Bridget said she did not envy the judges at all as it would have been a very hard decision to come to due to the stiff competition.
During the competition, Bridget spoke about her pharmacy degree and wanting to undertake locum pharmacy work after she graduates, and how the Grenfell Show has bounced back after the effects of COVID.
While she thought the finals would be scary, Bridget said the judges and organisers made them feel very comfortable.
As part of the preparation for the Zone 6 final, Bridget attended a Young Woman's personal development training weekend, which she said was quite fun and helped her learn some pretty cool things.
Bridget said she would highly recommend women to nominate to take part in the Young Women competition as it is not necessarily a competition.
"It is more just growing your skills and confidence. It was more about personal growth rather than competing against all the women," she said.
"It just felt like we all there to learn a bit and help each other out."
The Young Woman competition is open to women aged 18 - 25, and Bridget said she is more than happy to talk to people about the experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.