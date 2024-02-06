A tragic fatality near Young

A woman involved in a single vehicle accident last week at Monteagle has tragically passed away.
"A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in the states Riverina region," police said.
"About 8.45am on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, emergency services were called to Iandra Road, Monteagle, about 15kms north of Young, after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
"Police were told a Toyota Corolla had left the roadway and crashed into a tree."
Police have said the woman was the only person in the vehicle and was taken by helicopter to The Canberra Hospital, however, she sadly passed away on Sunday.
"The driver - and sole occupant - a 91-year-old woman - sustained serious internal injuries and was airlifted to Canberra Hospital," police said.
"On Sunday (4 February 2024), police were notified that the woman had died at Canberra Hospital."
Police are still investigating the incident and said a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
