Taylors pick of the crop again

Rob and Mandy Taylor of "Glenalla" Grenfell have once again taken out the Central and overall Agshows NSW Suncorp Bank Dryland Field Wheat competition.
In its 25th year the competition winners were announced at Dubbo on January 12, 2024 with the Taylor's receiving the award from member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders.
Organised by AgShows NSW, the peak body representing 192 shows, this annual competition recognises excellence in wheat farming across four regions before culminating in a state final.
In taking out the award wheat grown on the Taylor's property, for the third year in a row, was judged the best of wheat crops in the northern, central and southern regions of NSW.
Judged by agronomist Frank McRae, Forbes, and competition co-ordinator, Barry Unger, Alectown, all crops were scored on yield (20 points per t/ha), trueness to type (15 points), freedom from disease and weeds (15 points), eveness and condition (15 points), and farming practices (15 points).
"The regional finalist's crops were a credit to growers, their advisors and agronomists. Most crops were on good rotations with an increasing trend towards double-break crops," Mr McRae said.
"Many entries showed outstanding yield potential given the low in-crop rainfall recorded during the growing period, and yield potential varied across the state depending on seasonal conditions."
The Taylors secured their spot at the state finals by outperforming competitors in the central region.
With an impressive point score of 226 for their 7.6t/ha yield, they surpassed Quirindi's Cory Behsman at Romani Pastoral Co and Cowra's Tom Johnstone at Illinois Farm in the same region.
Accepting the award Mr Taylor said "It's a bit of a surprise to win again".
"Thanks to AgShows NSW, all the sponsors and thanks to Frank and Barry.
"It's a big commitment those guys put in travelling around to look at all the crops."
Mr Taylor said the crop had endured a tough season.
"It certainly wasn't as good as the last three seasons," he said.
