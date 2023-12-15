Quandialla Public celebrates end of the year

At the school's annual presentation ceremony on Tuesday, December 12, staff and students from Quandialla Public School gathered with their friends and family to recognise the efforts of students.
The Kindergarten Book awards:
Audrey Emmett-Daley, Bella Dumbrell and Mason McKay.
The Year 2 Book awards:
Amber Smithers and Dimity Dumbrell
The Year 3 Book awards:
Macey Yerbury and Destiny McKay
The Year 4 Book awards:
Kate Johnston, Storm McKay and Alexiah Daley-Lahay
The Year 5 Book awards:
Isabella Emmett-Daley, Jackson Golden, Jane Johnston, Ashton Lahay, Heidi Morley, Clementine Ryan
The Year 6 Book awards were presented to:
Tahmikah Daley-Lahay, Justin Emmett-Daley, Sienna Yerbury and Michael Smithers.
The Stage 1 Literacy Award: Dimity Dumbrell
The Stage 2 Literacy Award: Kate Johnston
The Stage 3 Literacy Award: Sienna Yerbury
The 2023 Numeracy Award for stage 1: Dimity Dumbrell
The 2023 Numeracy Award for stage 2: Kate Johnston
The 2023 Numeracy Award for stage 3: Sienna Yerbury
Grenfell Rotary Club Citizenship Award: Amber Smithers
Weddin Shire Citizenship Award: Heidi Morley
Achievement Award: Sienna, Heidi, Jane and Michael
Premier's Sporting Challenge Medal: Michael Smithers
2023 Sport Encouragement award: Tahmikah Lahay
Clayton Anthony Perpetual Trophy: Sienna Yerbury
Reading Award: Alexiah Daley-Lahay
Keir Brothers Perpetual Trophy: Sienna Yerbury
W.O and U.E Mainwaring Perpetual Trophy: Sienna Yerbury
Rotary International Award (for outstanding application and perseverance in Literacy and Numeracy): Jackson Golden
Bush Labradors' Year 6 Encouragement Award: Justin Daley-Emmett
Overall Improvement Award: Audrey Emmett-Daley, Bella Dumbrell and Mason McKay
Reuben F Scarf Award: Sienna Yerbury
Principal's Award: Heidi Morley
