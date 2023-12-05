Christmas Carnival ready

Are you ready for the return of the annual Christmas Carnival to Vaughn Park on Friday, December 15?
The Grenfell Lions Club/Community Annual Christmas Carnival is set to entertain the whole family on the last day of the school term. Previously known as the Combined Services Christmas Carnival, the event was renamed after the Grenfell Rotary Club closed their doors last year.
Grenfell Lion, Deidre Carroll said they have reached out to other groups to assist in running the carnival this year.
St Joseph's School P & F will be cooking up a storm on the BBQ and have cold drinks for sale. The Lions will operate their jumping castles and will also have the ever popular chocolate wheel where hams/turkeys and Christmas Cakes or Puddings will be up for grabs. Tickets to go on the jumping castle are just $2.
That Jolly old man in red - Santa Clause will make an appearance around 7.45pm. Tickets to visit Santa will be only $2. Funds raised from the jumping castle and visiting Santa will go to charity. The Hospital Auxiliary will also be down at Vaughn Park conducting their raffle, this year it will be for local shopping vouchers.
Deidre said anyone who wanted to wanted to volunteer their time to help run the chocolate wheel would be more than welcome.
The winners of the Christmas Lights Home decorations will be announced on the night. Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley are providing their musical talents. Anyone wishing to run a stall, please phone 0403480729.
