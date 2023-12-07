Weddin Whispers: Community celebrates

90TH BIRTHDAY: On November 18, long-time resident of Greenethorpe, Valerie Watt celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends at the Cowra Bowling Club.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Valerie is in great health and now resides at Weeroona Aged Care Cowra. Her brother Mervyn Langfield, her children Trevor and Rodney Watt and Sally Southcott and her grandchildren, great children and extended family were in attendance.
70TH BIRTHDAY: Sylvia Butcher celebrated her 70th birthday at the Chinese Happy Inn Restaurant on Tuesday evening November 28. Helping Sylvia celebrate were her husband Peter, daughter Marlisa and her partner Jeffrey Hemming and grandchildren Brayden and Matilda, her brother Hans Christoph and Barb Williams.. Pride of place was the beautiful birthday cake made by Sharyn Bradtke. Sylvia and Peter also enjoyed a birthday lunch at the Criterion Hotel.
CHRISTMAS PARTIES: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with locals and communities celebrating. On Saturday, the Albion Hotel Social Club enjoyed an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship and more. Guest dressed in Christmas colours of red and white. Best dressed in red were Tammy Stein and Marie Meisenhofen. Marie's husband Paul was best dressed for the men.
Paul and Kath O'Brien enjoyed the party and celebrated their wedding anniversary and Paul's birthday.
Thank you to Marlisa York and Jeff Hemming for organising a great day.
PRE-SCHOOL: The Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre held their annual "end of year celebration and "Graduation" on Friday evening December 1 in Rotary Park. The children enjoyed the Lions jumping castle and sausage sizzle cooked by members of the Lions Club.
The most important part of the evening was when the children graduating from pre-school to big school were called out in their cap and gowns to receive a special gift. Santa Claus was also a big hit on the night.
FOUR GENERATIONS: Ron and Eunice recently enjoyed a pre-Christmas gathering and a 4th generation of the Huckel family get together. Their son Greg and his children Joel and his wife Emily and Morgan plus grandchildren Jackson and Amelia enjoyed the gathering. Ron said it was actually a 7th generation since the original Huckels arrived in Australia in 1852 on Christmas Eve.
AUSTRALIA DAY: The Weddin Shire Australia Day nominations are now open and will close December 15: Nominations for - Citizen of the Year- Senior Citizen of the Year- Community Event or Organisation of the Year and Youth Awards
There will be an Australia Day Eve civic reception for nominees and council committees. Forms available online via: https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/.../2024-australia-day or pop into the Council or the Tourist Informaion Centre . where they will print one off for you.
CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL: The Grenfell Lions Club/Community Annual Christmas Carnival will be held on the last day of the school term December 15 in Vaughn Park
The Hospital Auxiliary will conduct their raffle, (this year it will be for local shopping vouchers), St Joseph's School P & F will run a BBQ and have cold drinks for sale, The Lions will operate their jumping castles and chocolate wheel where hams/turkeys and Christmas Cakes or Puddings will be up for grabs. That Jolly old man in red - Santa Clause will make an appearance around 7.45pm. Tickets to visit Santa will be only $2 which includes sweets and a drink.
Thank you to Julie Gilmore and Tony Haley who have offered their services to entertain the carnival goers during the proceedings. Anyone wishing to run a stall, please phone 0403480729 to book a spot.
CAROLS IN THE PARK: The Combined Churches of Grenfell will host the annual Carols in the Park on Sunday afternoon/evening December 17 commencing with a sausage sizzle at 5pm. St Joseph's P & F will have cold drinks and run the sausage sizzle from 5pm prior to the Carols at 6pm.They also offer Grazing Platers. - small $40 per box or large $60 per box - Place and pay for order on 0400340645 by Sunday December 10. Collect from St Joesph's School by 5.30pm Sunday December 17. Please bring a chair or rug and mosquito repellent and enjoy a great evening.
LIONS MINI LOTTO: November 30 numbers were drawn electronically in this order 2, 12, 3,17, 19 & 20 at the Royal Hotel. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The draw tonight will take place at the Bowling Club. Jackpot now $8698 and five number jackpot is $85. The Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm. The club also collects 'return & earn' cans and bottles as well as unwanted reading/eyeglasses. Through your generosity The Grenfell Club assists local and Lions Charities. If you have any of these items, you wish us to collect please call 0403480729.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.