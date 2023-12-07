Weddin Whispers: Community celebrates

LIONS MINI LOTTO: November 30 numbers were drawn electronically in this order 2, 12, 3,17, 19 & 20 at the Royal Hotel. There were no five number or jackpot winners. The draw tonight will take place at the Bowling Club. Jackpot now $8698 and five number jackpot is $85. The Lions Club conducts Friday Night meat raffles at the Albion Hotel. Tickets are on sale from 5.45pm. The club also collects 'return & earn' cans and bottles as well as unwanted reading/eyeglasses. Through your generosity The Grenfell Club assists local and Lions Charities. If you have any of these items, you wish us to collect please call 0403480729.