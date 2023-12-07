The Grenfell Record
Home/News/Local News

Grenfell MPS receives $3.3 million bequest from former resident

December 7 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Grenfell Multipurpose Service (MPS) has received a generous bequest of around $3.3 million from the estate of the late Kathleen Helen Bandy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Grenfell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help